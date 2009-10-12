Digital Mammography Now Available at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

The latest technology in screening for breast cancer is now available at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, with digital mammography offered through the hospital’s Breast Care Center.

Manufactured by Hologic, a leader in high-quality diagnostic products for women’s health, the new Selenia machine features a sophisticated computer-aided detection system that helps pinpoint cancer in it earliest stages. Clinical staff can decipher crisp, clear and easy to understand images, and because these images are immediately available in digital form without needing any development, the process is much quicker.

The American Cancer Society’s guidelines for mammography recommend a baseline screening for women ages 35 to 39 (possibly earlier, if there’s a family history of breast cancer) and an annual mammogram screening each year after age 40.

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital’s Breast Care Center urges women to call for an appointment at 805.681.6459 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. A mammogram screening generally takes 15 to 20 minutes, with results mailed to patients within 48 hours.

Click here for more information about breast cancer.

Contact the Breast Care Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital at 351 S. Patterson Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93111 or 805.681.6459.

— Reena De Asis represents Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.