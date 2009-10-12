Dog PAC SB to Announce Endorsements for Council, Mayor

Recommendations are made based on responses to a questionnaire about the concerns of dog owners

Dog PAC SB, Santa Barbara’s dog owners political action committee, will announce its endorsements of mayoral and City Council candidates at 11 a.m. Thursday at Stevens Park, 258 Canon Drive in Santa Barbara.

Dog PAC’s endorsed candidates should be present to discuss their visions of how to make Santa Barbara more dog-friendly for responsible dog owners.

The committee’s 1,800 members consider the endorsement recommendations made by Dog PAC’s board of directors when choosing how to vote in Santa Barbara’s city elections.

Dog PAC’s endorsements are awarded based on responses to a questionnaire covering a variety of issues of concern to responsible dog owners: access to legal off-leash recreational areas, funding of Animal Control positions (threatened by the city’s budget crisis) and partnering opportunities with the city to expand dog-friendly opportunities for dog owners.

To receive Dog PAC’s endorsement, candidates had to receive a score of four or more of a possible five “Emmas” (honoring its mascot dog). Its three endorsed City Council candidates and one endorsed mayoral candidate all received four or five Emmas.

Dog PAC’s motto, “Courtesy, Cleanup and Control,” reflects a commitment to responsible pet ownership as dog owners seek a more active role in the larger community. Click here for more information on its history, philosophy and goals.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist.