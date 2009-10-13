Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:48 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 

‘Drop, Cover and Hold On’ for Thursday’s Great California ShakeOut

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department will participate in Thursday's earthquake drill

By Nina Johnson | October 13, 2009 | 12:35 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department will join millions of participants across the state on Thursday in the largest earthquake drill ever performed.

The Great California ShakeOut is an event to remind all California residents, government agencies and businesses to practice earthquake drills and emergency plans to better prepare the state for a significant earthquake event.

Each year, at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 15, California residents are encouraged to “drop, cover and hold on” — drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy desk or table and hold onto it until the shaking stops as if it was a real earthquake. The drill lasts for one minute.

The fire department, Office of Emergency Services and other government agencies encourage all local residents to prepare for a disaster before it happens to lessen the event’s impact on the community.

Click here for more information about the Great California ShakeOut.

— Nina Johnson is an assistant to the city administrator for the city of Santa Barbara.

