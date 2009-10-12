Some Santa Barbara Voters Still Waiting for Ballots

Ballots sent to complexes or apartment buildings may have been placed with junk mail instead of in residents' mailboxes

The city of Santa Barbara mailed out election ballots last week, but some voters haven’t yet received them.

According to an e-mail from Mayor Marty Blum and the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party, some ballots sent to complexes or apartment buildings could have been stacked with junk mail and not been placed in mailboxes.

The city election is mail-in ballot only, and all registered voters should have received their ballots last week. Santa Barbara residents can register to vote for this election until Oct. 19.

Voters who haven’t yet received a ballot should call the Santa Barbara City Clerk’s Office at 805.564.5309.

Staff in the City Clerk’s Office said not many people have called in with problems so far, but they will resend ballots to those who need them.

All ballots must be received by the City Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3, whether they’re mailed in or dropped off.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .