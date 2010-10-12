Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:39 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Eden Autism Services to Host Seminar on Transitioning Students

Oct. 21 event designed for nurses and parents of those with ASD

By Eden Autism Services | October 12, 2010 | 4:13 p.m.

Eden Autism Services, Innovative Learning and the Santa Barbara Autism Society of America will present a comprehensive autism seminar for nurses and parents of transitioning students from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road in Buellton.

Dr. James Ball, chairman of the Autism Society, will deliver the keynote address. Anne Holmes of Eden Autism Services will discuss “Preparing Students with ASD (autism spectrum disorders) for a Successful College Experience,” and Ilona Gunderson of Eden Autism Services will talk about “What Every Nurse Needs to Know When Working with Individuals with ASD.”

The cost of the conference is $75 per individual or $100 for two family members.

The Autism Society of Santa Barbara will sponsor four parent attendees. Those claiming CEUs for ASHA, BBS, CA BRN or BACB will be charged an additional $20 fee at the door. E-mail Vicki Moeller at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

Breakfast and registration will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., with the program to follow from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.

E-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for registration information.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 