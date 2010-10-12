Eden Autism Services to Host Seminar on Transitioning Students

Oct. 21 event designed for nurses and parents of those with ASD

Eden Autism Services, Innovative Learning and the Santa Barbara Autism Society of America will present a comprehensive autism seminar for nurses and parents of transitioning students from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road in Buellton.

Dr. James Ball, chairman of the Autism Society, will deliver the keynote address. Anne Holmes of Eden Autism Services will discuss “Preparing Students with ASD (autism spectrum disorders) for a Successful College Experience,” and Ilona Gunderson of Eden Autism Services will talk about “What Every Nurse Needs to Know When Working with Individuals with ASD.”

The cost of the conference is $75 per individual or $100 for two family members.

The Autism Society of Santa Barbara will sponsor four parent attendees. Those claiming CEUs for ASHA, BBS, CA BRN or BACB will be charged an additional $20 fee at the door. E-mail Vicki Moeller at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

Breakfast and registration will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., with the program to follow from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.

E-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for registration information.