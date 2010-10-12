Calling All ‘Gleeks’ to ‘Glee at The Luke’ Benefit Event

Producers and cast members of the hit TV show will participate in a Q&A with the audience

Fans of Fox TV’s Glee will be in for a treat during the “Glee at The Luke” benefit on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, on the Santa Barbara Junior High School campus.

All seats are reserved. Tickets are $35 and are available at the Lobero Theatre box office, at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. or 805.963.0761.

The fun will begin at 7 p.m. with a silent auction featuring autographed Glee memorabilia. As a bonus, all ticket holders are automatically entered to win a VIP Glee set visit for four (must be present to win). A limited quantity of hot new Glee merchandise will be available for purchase.

At 8 p.m., Glee executive producer Dante DiLoreto, co-creator/executive producer Ian Brennan and surprise Glee cast members will take the stage for a moderated exploration of the creation, writing, casting and filming of the hit TV series, which won a Golden Globe last season and was nominated for 19 Emmy Awards this year.

This will be a rare opportunity for Glee fans to hear directly from the people who produce the show about what goes on behind the scenes and what to expect from upcoming episodes and the stellar lineup of guest stars. The audience will also be able to ask questions of the Glee representatives. Key scenes and musical numbers will be screened along with behind the scenes footage.

The evening will be moderated by actor/producer Brad Hall. Both Hall and DiLoreto are alums of Santa Barbara Junior High School and began their theater careers under the inspired direction of Marjorie Luke — the drama teacher for whom fellow alum Anthony Edwards dedicated the theater in 2003.

The Nov. 6 event will benefit the Marjorie Luke Theatre’s operating and rent subsidy funds. The Marjorie Luke Theatre is a public/private partnership of the Santa Barbara Community Youth Performing Arts Center and the Santa Barbara School District. The theater serves Santa Barbara Junior High School and more than 140 area arts and education groups that call the Luke home.

“We are excited to celebrate the rich legacy of arts education at the Luke Theatre by bringing back some of the SBJHS alums who have gone on to very successful careers in the arts,” event producer Rod Lathim said. “It is important for today’s students to know that these amazing artists are products of our local schools. Glee is all about the importance of arts education and how it shapes young lives. Having this rare and exciting event onstage at the Luke with our own Santa Barbara alums is a perfect fit.”

— Rod Lathim is producer of the “Glee at The Luke” event.