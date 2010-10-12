Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:10 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Chambers of Commerce Alliance Endorses Stoker for Assembly

Support stems from the candidate's answer to a member survey

By Brendan Huffman | October 12, 2010 | 3:43 p.m.

Citing his record of sound fiscal oversight and consensus-building abilities, the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties has announced its endorsement of Mike Stoker, who is running to represent the 35th Assembly District, an open seat in a hotly contested race.

“Mike is well known to many of our member chambers during his tenures of public service as well as his involvement with local business groups,” alliance board chairwoman Kristen Amyx said. “His responses to our candidates survey demonstrated a clear understanding of how state lawmakers can improve our business climate and create jobs.”

Formerly known as the Regional Legislative Alliance, the Chambers of Commerce Alliance is a collaborative of eight of the region’s leading chambers of commerce.

This is the first election cycle in which the alliance has endorsed candidates after careful review of the candidates’ records and their responses to surveys that were distributed last month.

“Our economy is in such a poor state that we cannot afford not to participate in the political process,” Amyx said. “Unless we have more officeholders who are committed to creating jobs, our advocacy efforts can only go so far.”

— Brendan Huffman is executive director of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties.

 
