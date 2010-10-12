Construction Under Way in Downtown Parking Lots

Granite Construction Co. is removing and replacing failed sections of asphalt in five of the City of Santa Barbara’s downtown parking lots this week, with the work expected to be completed on Friday, Oct. 15.
The city has hired Granite to do this work, in preparation for a slurry seal and re-striping of the lots.
» Monday, Oct. 11 — Lot 11 (500 block of Anacapa Street)
» Tuesday, Oct. 12 — Lot 5 (1200 block of Chapala Street)
» Wednesday, Oct. 13 — Lot 4 (1100 block of Chapala Street)
» Thursday, Oct. 14 — none
» Friday, Oct. 15 — Lot 3 (1000 block of Chapala Street) and the City Hall parking lot (700 block of Anacapa Street)
The contractor shall maintain access at all times for garbage service and deliveries to businesses.