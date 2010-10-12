Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:15 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

County Agencies Stepping Up Enforcement of Hands-Free Cell Phone Laws

Officers and deputies join forces this week to promote 'zero tolerance' campaign against distracted drivers

By Jeremy Wayland | October 12, 2010 | 11:58 a.m.

In an effort to reduce collisions and promote traffic safety, law enforcement agencies from throughout Santa Barbara County are joining forces this Wednesday and Thursday to focus their enforcement efforts on distracted drivers.

California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Barbara, Buellton and Santa Maria offices as well as deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Guadalupe and UCSB police departments will be aggressively seeking out drivers violating the “hands free” cell phone laws which have been in effect since 2008.

Similar “zero tolerance” enforcement campaigns have taken place across the state in the past few months.

“Impaired driving is a dangerous and irresponsible behavior that results in hundreds of victims killed and thousands of others injured in California every year,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said.

According to the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, in 2008 more than 30,000 drivers in California were involved in traffic collisions where inattention played a role. More than 1,000 of those drivers identified a cell phone as the inattention. Cell phones are the number one identifiable inattention stated on collision reports.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute define distracted driving as “anything that diverts the driver’s attention away from the primary tasks of navigating a vehicle and responding to critical events.”

Although the NHTSA has indicated that cell phones are the most familiar form of distraction, applying makeup, using a Global Positioning Satellite, eating, drinking, changing CDs, adjusting the radio and reading are among other activities that can distract a driver. In Santa Barbara County, the fine for first-time violators is $156.

The diverse characteristics of Santa Barbara County roadways normally present a challenge for even the most attentive drivers traversing through city traffic, the construction and traffic-congested portions of Highway 101, or on the many rural and mountainous state routes and county roads. These conditions provide little room for error, and only worsen during adverse weather conditions.

The message from county law enforcement agencies is simple: No phone call or text message is worth a human life.

— Jeremy Wayland is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 