Letter to the Editor: The Watson-Capps Connection

Government spending is a primary issue in the 23rd District congressional campaign.

Republican Tom Watson claims government spends too much and that he wants to cut spending. Rep. Lois Capps has been mum on the subject, but she has continued to vote for big spending projects.

Research by the Hager for Congress campaign now shows that Capps has received substantial cash donations on behalf of Watson’s company, and has returned the favor by giving Watson’s company large federal earmarked funds. Watson’s company is feeding at the government trough as a result of campaign money paid to Capps.

Paul Glenn, chairman of Cycad, a venture capital firm that operates 20 companies including Agile RF, has contributed more than $14,000 to Capps. Capps herself earmarked almost $1.6 million in money specifically to Agile RF.

Both Watson and Capps should be called upon to explain these transactions to the public.

John Hager

Independent Candidate, 23rd Congressional District