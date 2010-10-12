Mayor’s Awards Honor Business Efforts on Behalf of the Disabled

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider hosted the Sixth Annual Mayor’s Awards on Thursday at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center to honor local businesses that facilitate employment for individuals with disabilities.
Keynote speaker Urban Miyares, an entrepreneur and president of the Disabled Businesspersons Association, shared his personal perspective on disabilities.
The recipients of the 2010 Mayor’s Awards were:
» Design/Accessibility Award: Tariq Kadri of Kadri & Associates
» Outstanding Effort Award: Donna Slimak of CenCal Health
» Employment/Accommodation Award: Jennifer Rose of Hollister Brewing Co. in Goleta.
» Media Award: Steve Cushman and Rob Egenolf of “Commerce: Your Weekly Business Radio Magazine”
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.