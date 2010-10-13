Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:38 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Education Funding Top Issue Among Santa Barbara School Board Candidates

Noozhawk catches up with Monique Limón, Loren Mason, Dean Nevins, Kate Parker for candidate Q&As

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 13, 2010 | 3:06 a.m.

The Santa Barbara School Districts Board of Education handles decisions affecting the 25 elementary, junior high, high school and alternative schools throughout Santa Barbara and Goleta. The board’s decisions range from budget policies to academic curriculums, and in recent years, members have had to deal with severe cuts to the $120 million-or-so annual budget.

In the Nov. 2 election, incumbent Kate Parker and newcomers Monique Limón, Loren Mason and Dean Nevins are running for two seats on the five-member board.

Parker was a PTA president before being elected to the school board in 2006. She has three children in the Santa Barbara elementary and secondary districts.

Limón, Mason and Nevins all have their own connections to local education. Limón teaches interdisciplinary studies classes at UCSB and serves on various local educational boards and committees. Mason, a licensed contractor and real estate agent, has two children who attend Dos Pueblos High School. Nevins is a current Goleta Union School District board member and a full-time SBCC computer science professor.

The two winning candidates will join Annette Cordero, Susan Deacon and Ed Heron on the school board. Incumbent board member Bob Noel is not seeking re-election.

Noozhawk talked to each of the candidates to discuss their campaigns and goals and their Noozhawk candidate questionnaires are published below. As is Noozhawk’s custom, Q&As are presented in alphabetical order by last name.

» Click here for Monique Limón’s Noozhawk Q&A.

» Click here for Loren Mason’s Noozhawk Q&A.

» Click here for Dean Nevins’ Noozhawk Q&A.

» Click here for Kate Parker’s Noozhawk Q&A.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 