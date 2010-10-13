Education Funding Top Issue Among Santa Barbara School Board Candidates

The Santa Barbara School Districts Board of Education handles decisions affecting the 25 elementary, junior high, high school and alternative schools throughout Santa Barbara and Goleta. The board’s decisions range from budget policies to academic curriculums, and in recent years, members have had to deal with severe cuts to the $120 million-or-so annual budget.

In the Nov. 2 election, incumbent Kate Parker and newcomers Monique Limón, Loren Mason and Dean Nevins are running for two seats on the five-member board.

Parker was a PTA president before being elected to the school board in 2006. She has three children in the Santa Barbara elementary and secondary districts.

Limón, Mason and Nevins all have their own connections to local education. Limón teaches interdisciplinary studies classes at UCSB and serves on various local educational boards and committees. Mason, a licensed contractor and real estate agent, has two children who attend Dos Pueblos High School. Nevins is a current Goleta Union School District board member and a full-time SBCC computer science professor.

The two winning candidates will join Annette Cordero, Susan Deacon and Ed Heron on the school board. Incumbent board member Bob Noel is not seeking re-election.

Noozhawk talked to each of the candidates to discuss their campaigns and goals and their Noozhawk candidate questionnaires are published below. As is Noozhawk’s custom, Q&As are presented in alphabetical order by last name.

