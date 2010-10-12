Santa Barbara Senior Daniel Marshall Wins Writing Award
His work is recognized by the National Council of Teachers of English
By Barbara Keyani | October 12, 2010 | 5:41 p.m.
The National Council of Teachers of English has announced the winners of its 2010 Achievement Awards in Writing, and Santa Barbara High School senior Daniel Marshall has been included in this select group.
The National Council of Teachers of English gives the awards to students whose writing “demonstrates effective and imaginative use of language to inform and move an audience.”
Marshall plans to major in political science or history, and is interested in issues of social justice.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.