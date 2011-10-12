Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:37 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Bob Takano to Discuss Olympic Weightlifting in Seminar at CrossFit Pacific Coast

He will share highlights of his four decades as a competitor and coach

By Traver Boehm for CrossFit Pacific Coast | October 12, 2011

Bob Takano
Bob Takano

When coach Bob Takano speaks, people usually listen — especially when it comes to weightlifting. His four decades within the sport as both competitor and coach have earned him a tremendous amount of respect.

His resume is long and distinguished, but some highlights include training Olympians, NFL players and several national champions, as well as being nominated to the USA Weightlifting Hall of Fame in 2005.

Takano will share some of the experience and knowledge he has gained in more than 40 years of weightlifting during a seminar from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at CrossFit Pacific Coast, 209 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. The cost is $150 per person.

In part because of the rise of CrossFit during the past five years, Takano’s expertise in Olympic lifting is in very high demand.

This seminar is open to the public, and designed for Crossfitters, aspiring weightlifters and athletes from a broad spectrum of other sports who are looking to improve their proficiency in Olympic lifting.

Traver Boehm and Eric Malzone founded CrossFit Pacific Coast in 2009 in order to share the life-changing benefits of CrossFit with others. The certified team of trainers at CrossFit Pacific Coast is dedicated to helping clients achieve elite fitness through community support, teamwork and implementation of the CrossFit system.

In addition to CrossFit classes, it offers private training, yoga classes taught by Heather Tiddens, and a children’s program called Crossfit Kids Pacific Coast.

— Traver Boehm is a co-owner of CrossFit Pacific Coast.

 
