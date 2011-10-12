Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:04 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

California Delegation Urges Obama Administration to Take Action to Alleviate Housing Crisis

Rep. Capps and 31 colleagues send a letter to the president outlining specific suggestions

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | October 12, 2011 | 7:10 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and 31 of her colleagues in the California Democratic Congressional Delegation sent a letter Wednesday to President Barack Obama requesting that the administration take immediate action to alleviate the continuing problems in the housing market.

All of the actions detailed by the lawmakers could be initiated by the administration and do not require congressional approval.

California remains particularly hard hit by the foreclosure crisis. According to the latest data released by RealtyTrac, one in every 226 housing units in California has a foreclosure filing. In Santa Luis Obispo County, one in every 283 housing units is in foreclosure. In Santa Barbara County, one in every 296 housing units is in foreclosure. And in Ventura County, one in every 210 housing units is in foreclosure. Additionally, foreclosures increased 55 percent in California in August.

“The housing market collapse has devastated our economy, and though we have recovered slightly since the depths of the crash, we’re nowhere near where we need to be,” Capps said. “Foreclosures continue unabated and thousands more are on the brink, intensifying the downward spiral of deflating home values, fewer home sales and fewer jobs. Today I joined my colleagues in spelling out a number of bold actions the administration can take immediately to alleviate the housing crisis, keep families in their homes and help get the economy back on track. I urge them to act now.”

In their letter, the lawmakers urge the administration to:

» Urge the Federal Housing Finance Agency to use its conservatorship of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to allow all mortgages owned or guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that meet basic criteria the opportunity to refinance at historically low market rates.

» Push for a major principal reduction plan for underwater homeowners, such as reductions in coordination with Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings.

» Institute a “Homeowner’s Bill Of Rights” that would apply to HAMP, FHFA, HUD, VA and private servicer modification programs to make the process more homeowner friendly, eliminate obstacles to effective modifications, ensure accountability, and establish an appeals process for homeowners.

In October 2010, the California Democratic Congressional Delegation wrote to the administration urging it to investigate systemic wrongdoing by financial institutions in their handling of delinquent mortgages, mortgage modifications, and foreclosures. In March of this year, Capps and 50 of her colleagues wrote to Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner requesting the Treasury Department take steps to reform the Home Affordable Modification Program.

Many of the suggested actions outlined in the letter to Secretary Geithner have also been included in this latest CDCD letter, including establishing a single point of contact for borrowers and ending “dual tracking,” which allows a bank to continue the foreclosure process while a homeowner is simultaneously working with the bank to his/her loan.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
