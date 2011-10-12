Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:39 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Canary Hotel Hosting ‘Invasion: An Extraterrestrial Halloween’

Prepare for close encounters of the fun kind at the Oct. 28 rooftop party

By Jennifer Guess for Canary Hotel | October 12, 2011

We’ve received word of an impending invasion of an alien kind, and — we’re rolling out our landing pad!

From 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, the Canary Hotel will turn The Perch, its coveted rooftop venue, into “Invasion: An Extraterrestrial Halloween.” Alien-inspired attire encouraged!

The Canary Hotel isn’t afraid of close encounters, so guests can expect all of the traditional Halloween tricks to make an appearance, including a costume contest, drink specials and out-of-this-world hors d’oeuvres to please a crowd from any planet. A few cosmic treats to ensure an eerie evening include an alien encounter photo opportunity, a searchlight and telescope viewing — perfect for spotting UFOs! Watch out for the DJ dual featuring Matty Matt vs. Pat Swayzak.

Tickets for Canary’s Halloween party are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Follow the Canary Hotel on Facebook and Twitter @Canary_Chirp for “Trick-or-Tweet” giveaways, and even win free tickets to the party.

Get your E.T. costume and your martian moves ready to invade The Perch. You definitely won’t want to “phone home” early from this extraterrestrial affair!

Guests can take advantage of special room packages, and Coast Restaurant & Bar’s late-night menu will be available for treats until midnight to satisfy everyone’s late-night Halloween cravings.

For details and to make reservations for Halloween at Canary Hotel, call 805.884.0300.

The Canary Hotel is a member of the Leading Hotels and is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. To make a reservation, click here or call toll-free 877.468.3515 or 805.884.0300.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.

 
