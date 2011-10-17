Community Environmental Council Auctioning Off One-of-a-Kind Gypsy Caravan

As part of the Community Environmental Council’s annual Green Gala, the eco-chic party for the planet to be held Friday at the historic Amory in downtown Santa Barbara, a one-of-a-kind gypsy caravan is being auctioned to the highest bidder.

All proceeds will benefit the Community Environmental Council, a Santa Barbara nonprofit protecting the local environment since 1970.

The 10-foot-by-10-foot gypsy caravan is valued at $80,000 and features sleeping quarters for two — a luxuriously dressed double bed, laden with passementerie-trimmed pillows and colorful bedding, a kneehole desk, built-in storage, five windows allowing ample light, a high ceiling with an upper light-filled gallery, and indoor and outdoor antiqued sconces with energy-efficient LED lighting.

Ideal as an artist studio, guest cottage, romantic getaway or over-the-top conversation piece, this real-life gypsy caravan will be the centerpiece of the Green Gala’s spectacular and colorful gypsy village before heading out to its new owner’s home.

The caravan’s interior and exterior lights are powered by sunshine; the eco-caravan includes an off-grid, rooftop solar panel donated by Sun Pacific Solar Electric Inc.

In the true spirit of the gypsies, much of the caravan is created from repurposed or vintage material, and was created by community members who donated hundreds of hours of volunteer time to benefit the environmental organization.

Jim Forsha of Imagine Design Studios and Jamie Nelson of Jamie Nelson Construction in Santa Barbara were the architects, visionaries and builders of this masterpiece. Renowned artist MaryVonne LaParliere added detailed trim and custom interior artwork in meticulous “modern-gypsy” style. The base painting was rendered by Galvin Painting with great attention to detail and custom color selection. Merryl Brown Events coordinated the project from conception to completion.

Other caravan creators and contributors include Marc Normand Gelinas Interior Design, Erin Feinblatt Photography and Elizabeth Messina Photography.

How to Purchase the Caravan

The Community Environment Council’s gypsy caravan will be available for purchase through the CEC Bidding for Good e-Auction. Bidding starts at $30,000. Click here to access the bidding page. Bidding will end during the CEC’s Green Gala on Friday.

The caravan will be available for transportation to its new home on Saturday. All proceeds from the sale of the caravan will benefit the Community Environmental Council.

Click here for more information or to attend the Green Gala, or contact Kathi King at 805.963.0583 x108 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing the Community Environmental Council.