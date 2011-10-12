Community Palliative Care Program Accepts Achievement Award

The Community Palliative Care Program, a collaboration of Hospice of Santa Barbara, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, was awarded the Outstanding Program Achievement Award by the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association on Oct. 5 in San Diego.
Palliative Care Team representatives Susan Gibson, Community Palliative Care nurse practitioner; Linda Tanner, CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care; and Gabriela Dodson, director of clinical services at Hospice of Santa Barbara, accepted the award.
Working together, the palliative care consultation team provides free pain and symptom management, emotional and spiritual support to patients and their families through a weekly clinic and home visits.
— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Community Palliative Care Program.