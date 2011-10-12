Elings Park Executive Director Steen Hudson Stepping Down to Start Consulting Firm

He plans to leave his job by the end of the year to work with nonprofits through his Santa Barbara-based company

Steen Hudson announced Wednesday that he will be leaving his post as executive director of Elings Park at the end of the year to start his own consulting firm for nonprofit organizations.

For the past five years, while working at Elings Park, he has been “moonlighting” by doing consulting out of town.

“I found out that I do really enjoy it and, at least with the feedback I’m receiving, do have some success with it,” he told Noozhawk.

Hudson has about 20 years of experience with individual nonprofits, including years at World Relief International and as president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, and said he wants to help a broad range of organizations.

“I’m very excited,” Hudson said. “I had a really great opportunity to work with some fantastic organizations, and now I’m stepping into my own deal. It’s kind of exciting.”

His Hudson Consulting company will be based in Santa Barbara, but he will solicit contracts from all over. He said he hasn’t taken any local contracts yet because of a possible conflict of interest.

“Hey, why not do it when the economy is the worst it’s ever been?” Hudson said with a laugh. “It’s the right time whenever you want to give it a try, and I do so with some level of confidence, having lots of experience and some success.”

Hudson said he wants to continue helping businesses in the human services sector, primarily with executive leadership, fundraising, marketing and grant writing. He was involved in alcohol and drug intervention while at the Rescue Mission, and his work at Elings Park focused on prevention, with a wide range of services to help keep families intact.

“Steen has done an excellent job, and we wish him all the best,” board president Steven Katz said in a statement. “We have instituted a search for a new executive director, and we are all committed to a smooth transition that maintains the park’s many outstanding programs and services.”

Bill Cirone, chairman of the board, also praised Hudson’s five-year stint as executive director.

“Steen has been instrumental in helping Elings Park to operate more efficiently, become stronger financially, broaden its donor base, raise its public awareness, upgrade its physical facilities and increase the number of programs and services we provide to the community,” Cirone said in a statement.

