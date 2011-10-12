Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:36 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB’s CREATE to Reach ‘Critical Points’

A three-part program will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 12, 2011 | 6:07 p.m.

UCSB’s CREATE (Center for Research in Electronic Art Technology) pretty much defines the cutting edge around here for the arts of the electronic media. Its next event is a three-part concert gathered under the name of one of the works, “Critical Points,” and will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall of the Music Building.

The intriguing program leads off with the American premiere of an exciting new electronic work, “Points-critiques” by Paris-based Argentinian composer Horacio Vaggione.

Then there will be a live performance by innovative Boston-based duo Feeney-Rawlings, and the evening will conclude with “Origins,” an all-encompassing soundscape composition UCSB alumnus Ron Sedgwick (a disciple of Henry Brant and his concept of “spatial music”). “Origins” will be projected in full octophonic sound, using CREATE’s state-of-the-art Meyer Sound installation.

Vaggione was born in Córdoba, Argentina, in 1943. He studied composition at the National University of Córdoba and the University of Illinois, where he became involved with computers for the first time.

He is generally listed among the composers composing “electro-acoustic” and “musique concrète.” He specializes in micromontage, granular synthesis and microsound. His compositions are often for performer and computer-generated tape. Vaggione has lived in Europe since the 1970s, and in 1994 became a professor of the University of Paris VIII.

Tim Feeney and Vic Rawlings have performed as a duo since 2005. According to their Web site, “Feeney, percussion and electronics, treats his percussion setup as a friction instrument, using bows, scrapers, and rosined drumheads as implements and sympathetic resonators to capture and amplify frequencies that go unheard when an object is struck with a mallet. He amplifies this acoustic console with an electronic instrument, arranged from mixers, contact microphones, and effects pedals, that further alters its spectral characteristics,” while “Vic Rawlings, cello and circuits, is active as an improviser and instrument builder, specializing in modifications of existing instruments, creating extensive cello preparations. He also continually develops an electronic instrument from extant exposed circuitry, producing, in effect, a modular analog synthesizer with a highly unstable interface. This electronic instrument is paired with a flexible array of exposed speaker elements, chosen for their often unpredictable and idiosyncratic acoustic qualities.”

Tickets to “Critical Points” is $15 for general admission and $7 for students, with tickets sold at the door. Click here for information about CREATE.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

