Goleta Design Review Board Goes Over Plans for Grocery Store on Calle Real

The Goleta Design Review Board reviewed on Tuesday the concept for what may be another grocery store in the Calle Real/Fairview area.

Representatives for Fresh & Easy Market, a market under the global Tesco label, hashed out details for a potential new branch at 5955 Calle Real, currently the location of Santa Barbara Motorsports.

Plans include demolishing the existing building and building a 14,000-square-foot community market. Early plans reveal 79 parking spaces and six bicycle parking spots. There are also conceptual plans for LEED-friendly design, and stormwater management devices such as a bioswale.

Design Review Board members and Fresh & Easy representatives massaged different elements, such as color, landscaping and lighting for the would-be market.

“I appreciate that this is the corporate model. I just don’t think it’s Goleta,” board member Cecilia Brown said of the design.

Others suggested design devices and landscaping that might make the project more suitable.

The project is still in the beginning stages, and DRB members instructed the project’s proponents to come back with specific details on things such as color, architecture, landscaping and lighting at the Nov. 8 meeting.

Should the project get a go-ahead, the plans will go next to the city’s zoning administrator for work on the development plan, and then back to the Design Review Board for further review.

