Herman Parker Named Community Services Director for Santa Barbara County

The new department was formed to provide greater coordinated services, save money and enhance efficiencies

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors announced Wednesday the appointment of Herman Parker to the position of community services director.

The board created the new department in April by merging the Parks Department, Housing and Community Development, the Library Advisory Committee, the Human Services Commission and the Arts Commission.

The new department was formed to provide greater coordinated services to the public as well as to achieve cost savings and efficiencies.

Parker comes to the county from the City of Temecula, where he has served since 1991 and has been the director of community services for the past 13 years. Before that, he worked for both the City of Riverside as well as the County of Los Angeles.

Before moving into public service, Parker was a professional football player and played briefly for the Buffalo Bills. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is a member of the National Recreation and Parks Association and the California Parks and Recreation Society.

“We are delighted to have Herman join the county’s leadership team,” said Supervisor Joni Gray, chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors. “He will bring strong and compassionate leadership to the new department. He has a proven track record as a relationship builder and innovator who has a passion for improving the quality of life in a community. These characteristics will be extraordinarily useful in building the new department.”

County Executive Officer Chandra Wallar added: “I am looking forward to Herman leading the Community Services Department. He has an excellent reputation as a dedicated and committed public servant with an impressive slate of accomplishments and awards during his public career. He will bring a unique blend of talents and skills to the position which mirrors the unique needs of the new department.”

The county announced that Parker will begin his employment on Nov. 16.

— Jeri Muth is the human resources director for Santa Barbara County.