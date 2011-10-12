Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:41 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

PCPA Theaterfest Opens with ‘A Christmas Carol,’ Beginning Nov. 10

The classic Christmas production will run through Dec. 23 in the Marian Theatre

By Craig Shafer for PCPA Theaterfest | October 12, 2011 | 1:10 p.m.

Launching PCPA Theaterfest’s‘s 48th season is the inspiring holiday masterpiece A Christmas Carol.

This song-filled adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale reawakens the true spirit of Christmas in a heart-stirring carol of profound beauty and redemption. It plays at the Marian Theatre Nov. 10 through Dec. 23.

The PCPA’s production of A Christmas Carol is adapted by Richard Hellesen with original music and lyrics by David De Berry and orchestrations by Gregg Coffin.

Single tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 12. For more information, click here or call the box office at 805.922.8313 between 12:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Information about group sales for 12 or more patrons may be obtained by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 800.PCPA.123.

Under the direction of Mark Booher (who has directed this show three times previously), the cast includes resident artists Peter Hadres as the penny-pinching and miserly Scrooge, Evans Eden Jarnefeldt as Bob Cratchit, Michael Jenkinson as Fred, Erik Stein as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Andrew Philpot as Fezziwig, Karen Hendricks as Mrs. Fezziwig, Elizabeth Stuart as Mrs. Cratchit, Quinn Mattfeld as Topper and Kitty Balay as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Young performers Melania Espinoza and Saige Gardner are double cast as Tiny Tim. Acting interns, students and young performers fill out the remaining roles.

PCPA’s production features the scenic design by DeAnne Kennedy, costume design by Frederick Deeben, lighting design by Jennifer Zornow and sound design by Elisabeth Rebel. Callum Morris is the musical director, Michael Jenkinson the choreographer, Andrew Philpot the vocal/dialect coach, and the stage managers are Christine Collins and Aleah Van Woert.

With a heart locked up tighter than a cash box, Scrooge must encounter the visits of three spirits for the chance to open up and relish in the joys and aspirations of his fellow man. It is generally well known that the play ends with redemption amid the joy the holiday season brings. As Dickens concluded upon Scrooge’s redemption, “He became as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew.”

However, it begins with a visit from the ghost of his old partner, Jacob Marley, who shares his missteps in life, “Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were, all, my business. The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business!”

A Christmas Carol is primarily a ghost story set in a cold, dark world filled with despair, misery and death. In Dickens’ time, it’s estimated that nearly half of all funerals in London were for children younger than age 10 and the average mortality age was 25.

A Christmas Carol was first published in 1843. Dickens culled the story from personal childhood experiences along with various Christmas stories. The book is generally considered one of the greatest influences for the restoration of the Christmas holiday, and it has never been out of print.

The story’s numerous adaptations include opera, ballet, radio plays, audio recordings, films and stage. In less than a year after the book was published, as many as 12 theatrical productions were playing in London. Wikipedia lists 30 theatrical productions between 1974 and 2010, 22 films since 1901 and just as many TV adaptations.

For the best seating, lowest prices and exclusive privileges, become a season ticket holder. Subscription packages start with as few as four plays, or see all eight throughout the season for the ultimate theater experience. Call the box office to receive a subscription brochure or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Purchase a PCPA VIP membership for $20 a month. Members are entitled to attend all mainstage productions as well as purchase additional rush tickets for $10 on day of performance ($11 in Solvang). VIP members also receive invitations to special design presentations, student sharings and other events. Click here for details. (Seven- to eight-play subscribers receive all the VIP membership privileges, too).

— Craig Shafer represents PCPA Theaterfest.

