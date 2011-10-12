Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:31 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Time Stands Still for Renovation of Santa Barbara Courthouse Seth Thomas Clock

The historic tower will become a gallery of timekeeping, with the project expected to be complete by the end of the month

By Robert Ooley for the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation | October 12, 2011 | 8:51 p.m.

The conversion of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Clock Room into a gallery of time is nearly complete.

The project has been funded entirely by donations from two Santa Barbara families whose interest in timekeeping has motivated their yearlong restoration of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Seth Thomas Tower Clock.

The Seth Thomas Clock and clock room are visible to visitors of the courthouse when disembarking the elevator at the top of the observation tower. The project is the brainchild of Dr. David Bisno and Dick Schall, both of whom are funding the project.

The 80-plus-year-old mechanical double three-legged escapement clock will evolve with the installation of a 67-foot-long mural depicting the advancement of timekeeping through the centuries into the modern age.

“It is truly an honor to be involved in such an important project as bringing renewed life to one of America’s most important tower clocks,” Bisno said from his winter residence in New Hampshire.

He said it is very rare indeed for visitors to see up close the workings of mechanical tower clocks because almost all of them are hidden in dark attics. The Seth Thomas Tower Clock in the Santa Barbara Courthouse is fully accessible, even to those with disabilities — the only one of its kind in the United States.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the month. It will be available to the public through tours guided by the Courthouse Docent Council.

— Robert Ooley represents the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 