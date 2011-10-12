Tim Durnin: We Need to Give Ourselves, and Others, Permission to Be Mediocre

Without the elusive goal of perfection, we can enjoy the freedom to just live in the moment

Several years ago, I passed along an article to a colleague and his secretary with a note that read, “Interesting reading for the two most anal people I know.”

The title of the article was, “In Praise of Mediocrity,” and it followed the exploits of the writer’s husband as he took up what I remember to be the tuba. He was awful. Folks would hire him for the comedic value of watching him play.

My colleague and his secretary were appalled, initially because they mistook my use of the term “anal” to indicate I was calling them jerks (with a bit more emphasis). It took me several days and a lot of persuading to put the word in its proper context.

After I had been forgiven for that transgression, I discovered they had no use for the article. They did not discover any insight in the moral of the story. In short, they didn’t get it and thought both the husband and the wife to be buffoons. Such is the life of perfectionists.

I loved the story and have returned to it often both to put my own life in context as well as the world around me. To me, a middle-age, mediocre tuba player offers the perfect metaphor for life. Because we have all been there, we all are there in one respect or another.

There is a certain liberation in not having to be the best, in not seeking the elusive goal of perfection. It affords the freedom to be in the moment without being tied to completely unrealistic standards.

That is the kind of space I have created for singing in my car on my daily commute. Were you to pass me on the freeway you would be embarrassed for me. On the off chance you heard a few notes you would certainly recoil in horror. But there it is. I love to sing, and sing I do.

I believe the lesson of the tuba player has the greatest significance for our youth. With the goal of perfection, the most reasonable response is simply not to try. I can’t count the number of my students and friends who have told me they have given something up simply because they didn’t think they were good enough.

When I see parents on the field of play or in the dance studio pushing their children beyond all reasonable expectation, I want to pull out a copy of the article and say, “Lighten up. It’s just a tuba. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show.”

Each week when I sit down to write this column, I pick up my own tuba and start to play. Sometimes something rough, but recognizable, comes out. At other times, the best I can hope for is a polite nod and sympathetic smile. Laughter is fine, too. But I love to write, and so I do.

I often think about what happened to that tuba player. In my imagination he has worked his way up to second chair in his local symphony.

But I also like to imagine he misses the early days, sitting in front of an audience, tears of laughter streaming down their faces. He knows they weren’t laughing at him. They were laughing because each of them could see themselves in that chair.

I think we need to give ourselves permission to be mediocre and give those around us that same permission. We can all use more tears of laughter in our lives.

Maybe someday you’ll see me on the freeway, lost in my performance as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables. Don’t hesitate to give a honk, and, please, laugh until you cry.

— Tim Durnin is a father and husband. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for comments, discussion, criticism, suggestions and story ideas.