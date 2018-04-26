Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:32 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Trio of Stars to Open Trinity Season

Sunday recital will feature Suzanne Duffy, Roger Daggy and Temmo Korisheli

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | October 12, 2012 | 4:17 p.m.

Music at Trinity’s opening concert of the 2012-13 season will feature the proven artistry of three Santa Barbara musicians — flautist Suzanne Duffy, organist Roger Daggy and guest vocalist Temmo Korisheli — in recital at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St.

Jehan Alain was a fine composer and a brave soldier.
Jehan Alain was a fine composer and a brave soldier.

Admission is free, and all are welcome.

The lovely and intriguing program will include Johann Sebastian Bach’s Prelude in C-Major, BWV 547; Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach’s “Hamburg Sonata” in G-Major (1786); the bass aria “Lass, o Welt, mich aus Verachtung” from Bach’s cantata, Liebster Immanuel, Herzog der Frommen, BWV 123; Sigfrid Karg-Elert’s Sonata for Solo Flute, Opus 140 “Appassionata” (1917); “A Simple Song” from Leonard Bernstein’s Mass (1971); Jehan Alain’s Trois mouvements pour Flute et Orgue (1935); Maurice Durufle’s Prelude and Fugue on the name “Alain,” Opus 7 (1942); Philippe Gaubert’s Fantasie (1912); and, in recognition of this 100th anniversary year of the dedication of Trinity Episcopal Church, Louis Vierne’s Carillon of Westminster, Opus 54, No. 6.

I don’t consider it a stretch to assume your familiarity with the Bachs, père et fils, nor that you know enough about Bernstein and Duruflé to know you’re in for a treat. That leaves Karg-Elert, Alain, Gaubert and Vierne.

Karg-Elert (1877-1933), born Siegfried Theodor Karg, was a German composer of the early 20th century, whose compositions — mainly for organ and harmonium — enjoyed considerable popularity in his time. One biographer characterized his style as being “late-romantic with impressionistic and expressionistic tendencies.”

Alain (1911-40) was a French composer of great promise and substantial achievement whose 10-year career was cut short by the German invasion of June 1940. He composed choral music, including a Requiem mass, chamber music, songs and three volumes of piano music, but is chiefly remembered for his organ music. He died a hero’s death — a dispatch rider for the Eighth Motorized Armour Division of the French Army, he was out checking up on the German advance on June 20.

Rounding a curve, he came upon a German troop. Dismounting his motorcycle, he took the whole bunch on with his carbine, killing 16 before being killed himself. He was awarded the Croix de Guerre posthumously, and the Germans buried him with full military honors. (A similar, if less spectacular, fate befell the great French composer Alberic Magnard in 1914. Those Germans!)

Vierne (1870-1937) was a French organist and composer who was known as one of the greatest improvisers of his generation. He was principal organist at the cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris, and a professor at the Paris Conservatory (numbering Lili Boulanger, Nadia Boulanger, and Marcel Dupré among his many well-known pupils). One writers says of his music: “His harmonic language was romantically rich, but not as sentimental or theatrical as that of his early mentor César Franck.”

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 