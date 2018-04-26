Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:34 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Agricultural Land Protection Initiative Focus of Chamber Luncheon

Local speakers will discuss the ballot measure at Wednesday's Issue and Policy Roundtable

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | October 12, 2012 | 2:35 p.m.

The Goleta Agricultural Land Protection Initiative will be the focus of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

For the first time in 10 years in Goleta, there will be a local initiative on the November ballot. The Goleta Agricultural Land Protection Initiative has been put forth by a committee called the Good Land Coalition.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce opposes this initiative for a variety of reasons:

» The measure does not protect agriculture.

» Ballot box planning is bad planning.

» The City Council and General Plan already address agricultural land use.

It is imperative that Goleta residents understand this measure and what it means.

Please come to the luncheon to hear from a panel of speakers, including Michael Bennett, Goleta city councilman; Eric Onnen, owner of Santa Barbara Airbus, former mayor of Goleta and Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce board member; and Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Other speakers from the Good Land Coalition to be announced soon.

The cost is $25, which includes lunch.

Click here to register online.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call Cortney Hebert at 967-2500 x4.

 
