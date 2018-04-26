Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention and Festival to Play On on Sunday

Try something new! You’ll be delighted and amazed.

The 41st Annual Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention and Festival from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros in Goleta, is not to be missed.

Festival highlights include Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands, Genticorum, Cache Valley Drifters, Modal Tease, Kalinka, King Baby & Son, James Wimmer and Stuart Mason, and special guests Honeysuckle Possums.

Also, come jam! Old time, Irish, bluegrass, gypsy jazz, Klezmer and more are spoken on the festival grounds. And we host one of the premier Old Time music contests on the West Coast, open to all ages and levels. Sign up day of event.

Local-brewed beer will be served from The Brewhouse and Sanford Wines. Plus, there will be free workshops, and children’s activities for those age 17 or younger are free. There’s free parking, too!

All proceeds support Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise’s local and international community service projects. Click here for more information.

— Andy Doerr is the director of the Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention and Festival.