Local News

Police: Man Threatened to Kill Ex-Girlfriend’s Dog

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 22, 2012 | 6:29 p.m.

Nicholas Allen Enns

A 34-year-old Santa Barbara man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend’s dog during a domestic disturbance, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Nicholas Allen Enns was arrested Friday on suspicion of intimidating a witness by threat of force or violence and burglary, and misdemeanor resisting or delaying an officer, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Orella Street at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, and found Enns and his ex-girlfriend having a fight, Harwood said.

The 30-year-old woman, whose name was not released, told investigators that Enns showed up drunk at her front door and wanted to spend the night, Harwood said.

She told him to leave and go home, Harwood said, and shut and locked the front door. Enns became angry, yelled at the woman, and tried to gain entry to the apartment through a side window, which he eventually did, Harwood said.

The victim told Enns she was going to call police, and fled to a neighbor’s apartment.

“Enns grabbed the victim’s dog, a miniature pinscher, and walked outside with it,” Harwood said. “He confronted the victim outside of her neighbor’s apartment, and while holding the dog with a hand around its neck, threatened to break the dog’s neck if she called the police.”

The woman pleaded with Enns not to hurt her dog, Harwood said, and he eventually was able to grab her cell phone.

Enns released
the dog when officers arrived, Harwood said, and fled about two blocks on foot before being taken into custody.

“He stated that his intention for entering the victim’s apartment was to look for his cell phone, and that he ran from the police because he knew he was in trouble,” Harwood said. “He said that he didn’t really want to hurt the dog.”

Enns was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000, Harwood said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

