Rotary Club of Goleta Donates Books to Kick Off Interact Club Drive

San Marcos students Rachel Fay and Krista Bowdle will be collecting community donations Oct. 16-26

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | October 12, 2012 | 11:06 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta’s New Generations chair, Jay Wright, recently welcomed two San Marcos High School students who are active Rotary Interact members.

Rachel Fay and Krista Bowdle are officers of the Rotary Interact club are working hard on their book drive project.

Wright presented Fay and Bowdle with bags of books donated by individual Rotary members to help kick off their book drive project. They will be collecting books from the community Oct. 16-26, all of which will be donated to local schools and libraries.

If you have books that you would like to donate, there is a a drop-off box at San Marcos High School, Room 1-09, or call Wright at 805.698.9733.

The Rotary Club of Goleta supports the community in a variety of projects, and supporting local youths is one of its top priorities.

Interact is Rotary International’s service club for young people ages 12 to 18. Interact clubs are sponsored by individual Rotary clubs, which provide support and guidance, but they are self-governing and self-supporting.

Each year, Interact clubs complete at least two community service projects, one of which furthers international understanding and goodwill. Through these efforts, Interactors develop a network of friendships with local and overseas clubs and learn the importance of developing leadership skills and personal integrity, demonstrating helpfulness and respect for others, understanding the value of individual responsibility and hard work, and advancing international understanding and goodwill.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. If you would like to learn more about Rotary and become an active member of our community, we invite you to visit our dinner meetings and meet some very dedicated men and women, enjoy fellowship, interesting meetings and a great dinner.

Contact membership Chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or club president Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

