Tour & Taste of the Valley to Benefit YMCA, Boys & Girls Club

Oct. 20 fundraiser offers four bike courses, as well as a festival featuring local food and drink vendors

The Boys & Girls Club and the Santa Maria Valley YMCA are coming together to provide their annual Tour & Taste of the Valley on Oct. 20.

This fundraiser will begin and end in the Orcutt Union Plaza at 235 S. Broadway, with all proceeds going directly to the Boys & Girls Club and the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.

There are four bike courses to choose from: a short course of 9.6 miles, a medium course of 25 miles, a long course of 50.2 miles and a Metric Century. All courses are relatively flat and on paved roads.

After your ride, or, if you’re not a rider but simply choose to attend and indulge in fabulous local food and libations, stay and enjoy the Taste of the Valley festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local vendors will provide samples of food, beer and wine.

