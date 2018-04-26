Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:19 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Professor’s New Book Exposes Injustices of Juvenile Justice System

Juvenile In Justice by Richard Ross features photos and narratives to shed light on unfair conditions

By Patrick Kulp, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | October 12, 2012 | 10:42 p.m.

For the past six years, UCSB photography professor Richard Ross has been traveling around the country, visiting more than 200 juvenile detention centers in 31 states and documenting their conditions through thousands of photographs and interviews with youths facing injustice within the penal system.

His efforts recently culminated in a book called Juvenile In Justice, which showcases about 150 of these photographs interspersed with narratives describing the experiences of imprisoned children and essays from Ira Glass of This American Life and Bart Lubow of the Annie E. Casey Foundation at UCSB.

The book is part of Ross’ ongoing project that also includes a photography exhibition, a website, a blog and various other types of social media.

The goal, Ross said, is to expose the harsh conditions and injustice that are often characteristic of juvenile detention facilities to as many people as possible in hopes of inspiring reform. The pictures and stories are, above all, designed to elicit a reaction and shed light on a problem that has often been overlooked.

“I’m trying to engage every different level of people — some that are in authority now that can impact change now and also people of (a younger) generation so that (they are) more consciousness of what is going on and why,” Ross said.

“I’m taking it out of the domain that I’m normally used to, and I’m creating a different audience that instead of looking at it and saying ‘Nice’ or ‘Interesting,’ they look at it and say, ‘This is wrong. How can I change it?’”

Ross said the initial inspiration for the project came from a statement made by the director of juvenile detention center he was visiting in Texas.

“I asked the director there if he would be out of a job at any point — if he could be that successful — and he said, ‘not as long as the state of Texas keeps on making 10-year-olds,’” Ross said. “I was amazed by that.”

According to Ross, while the U.S. violent crime arrest rate for juveniles is not significantly higher than many other countries, the United States has about five times as many youth behind bars than the country with the next highest number, South Africa. There are roughly 70,000 young people currently being detained at ages as young as seven, and many have only committed minor offenses, he said.

“I found kids in the wrong situation — about 80 or 85 percent of them don’t belong there,” he said. “Maybe 12 percent of the kids are in there for violent crimes and they may have some real issues, but most of these kids are victims as well as a perpetrator or alleged perpetrators.”

To reform the system, Ross recommends replacing the zero-tolerance policy often used in disciplining children with a “restorative justice”-based approach, in which teachers and authority figures are trained to communicate with children to determine the underlying motivation for their actions and work to fix the problem.

He praised the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s recent implementation of this type of program as a step in the right direction.

Ross said police involvement has become too common in schools, and discipline is increasingly being transferred out of teachers’ hands. He said police intervention should be a last resort measure rather than a first line of defense.

“I’d like to see people treating these kids with compassion and treating them as redeemable, having some sense of restorative justice,” Ross said. “You throw a kid out of school and you are throwing a life away.”

Ross continually adds to the project and makes a point of traveling at least one week of every month to get new material. He also teaches a class on justice at UCSB with sociology professor Victor Rios, who has also published a book focusing on the juvenile justice system.

Ross’s work will be included in an exhibition called AgiProp (Agigation and Propaganda) that opens later this month at Left Coast Books, 5877 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

The show runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 10, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Ross will have a book signing at the store from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30.

Noozhawk intern Patrick Kulp can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 