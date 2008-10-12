Deadline Is At Hand for Economic Stimulus Payment Filing

The IRS says nearly 6,000 Santa Barbara County residents remain eligible for the payments.

Nearly 6,000 Santa Barbara County residents have yet to file Form 1040A income tax returns to receive their 2008 economic stimulus payment this year. The deadline is Wednesday so time is running out.

“Some retirees and disabled veterans who normally do not file a tax return may be eligible and not know it,” said Victor Omelczenko, an Internal Revenue Service spokesman in Los Angeles.

“If you know of someone who might qualify, help them by going to the IRS Web site at www.irs.gov.”

The stimulus payment is up to $300, or $600 for married couples, for those people who have no tax liability and who have no requirement to file a tax return because their income is too low or nontaxable. However, these people must have at least $3,000 in qualifying income from any combination of earned income, nontaxable combat pay, and certain Social Security, Veterans’ Affairs and Railroad Retirement benefits.

Qualifying income from Social Security includes retirement, disability and survivor benefits, Omelczenko said. Supplemental Security Income is not a qualifying income. Qualifying VA income includes disability compensation, disability pension and survivor benefits. Qualifying Railroad Retirement Board benefits include the Social Security equivalent portion of Tier I benefits.

In all, 499,104 Californians have yet to file, including 5,977 potential recipients in Santa Barbara County.

Click here to download Form 1040A and filing instructions. Click here to electronically prepare and submit the form through the IRS’ “Free File” program.

Last-minute help also is available at the Santa Barbara IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center, 1332 Anacapa St.; the Santa Maria center, 2384 Professional Parkway; or the Camarillo center, 751 Daily Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The IRS offices are closed Monday for the Columbus Day federal holiday.

