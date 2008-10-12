Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:49 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Deadline Is At Hand for Economic Stimulus Payment Filing

The IRS says nearly 6,000 Santa Barbara County residents remain eligible for the payments.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | October 12, 2008 | 9:09 p.m.

Nearly 6,000 Santa Barbara County residents have yet to file Form 1040A income tax returns to receive their 2008 economic stimulus payment this year. The deadline is Wednesday so time is running out.

“Some retirees and disabled veterans who normally do not file a tax return may be eligible and not know it,” said Victor Omelczenko, an Internal Revenue Service spokesman in Los Angeles.

“If you know of someone who might qualify, help them by going to the IRS Web site at www.irs.gov.”

The stimulus payment is up to $300, or $600 for married couples, for those people who have no tax liability and who have no requirement to file a tax return because their income is too low or nontaxable. However, these people must have at least $3,000 in qualifying income from any combination of earned income, nontaxable combat pay, and certain Social Security, Veterans’ Affairs and Railroad Retirement benefits.

Qualifying income from Social Security includes retirement, disability and survivor benefits, Omelczenko said. Supplemental Security Income is not a qualifying income. Qualifying VA income includes disability compensation, disability pension and survivor benefits. Qualifying Railroad Retirement Board benefits include the Social Security equivalent portion of Tier I benefits.

In all, 499,104 Californians have yet to file, including 5,977 potential recipients in Santa Barbara County.

Click here to download Form 1040A and filing instructions. Click here to electronically prepare and submit the form through the IRS’ “Free File” program.

Last-minute help also is available at the Santa Barbara IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center, 1332 Anacapa St.; the Santa Maria center, 2384 Professional Parkway; or the Camarillo center, 751 Daily Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The IRS offices are closed Monday for the Columbus Day federal holiday.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Bill on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 