CAMA Elects New Board President

The Community Arts Music Association, which opens its 90th season on Thursday, has elected Dolores Hsu as president of its board of directors.
Hsu has been a member of the board of CAMA since July 2000, and since that time has served as chair of CAMA’s Music Education Committee. Under her leadership, CAMA has developed a music appreciation program that brings systematic music instruction to 13 elementary schools in Santa Barbara County, and to Goleta Valley Junior High. In addition to instruction in music appreciation, the program includes regular live music performances by students and faculty from UCSB, Westmont and Santa Barbara City College.
Other officers in CAMA’s 2008-09 Board of Directors include André Saltoun, first vice president; Nancy Wood, second vice president; Deborah Bertling, secretary; and John Lundegard, treasurer.
CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada and Lobero theaters.
Justin Weaver represents the Community Arts Music Association.