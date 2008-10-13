CAMA Elects New Board President

Hsu is a research professor in music at UCSB and director of the Henry Eichheim Collection of Musical Instruments.Hsu has been a member of the board of CAMA since July 2000, and since that time has served as chair of CAMA’s Music Education Committee. Under her leadership, CAMA has developed a music appreciation program that brings systematic music instruction to 13 elementary schools in Santa Barbara County, and to Goleta Valley Junior High. In addition to instruction in music appreciation, the program includes regular live music performances by students and faculty from UCSB, Westmont and Santa Barbara City College.Hsu has a bachelor of arts degree from Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore., and a Ph.D. in musicology from the University of Southern California. She completed two years of graduate study in Salzburg and Vienna on a Fulbright Fellowship and later held a second Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Hamburg and the Free University in Berlin.Other officers in CAMA’s 2008-09 Board of Directors include André Saltoun, first vice president; Nancy Wood, second vice president; Deborah Bertling, secretary; and John Lundegard, treasurer.CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada and Lobero theaters.

The Community Arts Music Association , which opens its 90th season on Thursday, has elected Dolores Hsu as president of its board of directors.

