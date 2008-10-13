Candidate Forum Set for Santa Barbara School District Board

The League of Women Voters Education Fund and the Santa Barbara Youth Council are co-hosting a candidates forum for nominees for the Santa Barbara School District board at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The joint effort is an example of an intergenerational event that will benefit teens and adults.

Although most of the Youth Council members are not of voting age, they, along with their peers, are concerned about their education and issues that are campus-related.

The League of Women Voters is well-known for its efforts to help the community be informed about local issues and candidates.

For more information, click here or call Teen Programs at 805.897.2650.

Kathy Sullivan is supervisor of marketing and communications for Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation.