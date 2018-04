Comedienne Paula Poundstone Coming to UCSB Campbell Hall

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents cutting-edge comedienne, author and regular “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” panelist Paula Poundstone at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 in UCSB Campbell Hall.

Famous for her razor-sharp wit and spontaneity, Poundstone wields improvisational chops so quick and unassuming that her rapid-fire comedy and hilarious observations about everyday life leave audience members at her live shows complaining that their cheeks hurt from laughter.

One of America’s foremost standup comics, Poundstone continues to be a regular panelist on National Public Radio’s Peabody Award-winning weekly news quiz show “Wait, Wait …Don’t Tell Me!,” which she joined more than eight years ago. She has completed her fourth solo-standup comedy special titled “Look What The Cat Dragged In” for BRAVO and was recently named the national spokesperson for “Friends of Libraries U.S.A,” a citizens’ support group with more than 3,000 chapters across the country that helps raise money for local library summer reading programs and special events for children.The paperback edition of Poundstone’s first book,, was released in 2007. It took her eight years to write the book “because I was writing it in real time,” Poundstone jokes. Part memoir, part monologue, the book features biographies of legendary historical figures from Abraham Lincoln to Joan of Arc and Sitting Bull , among others, from which she can’t help digressing to tell her own.

Books by Poundstone will be available for purchase at the event, and American Sign Language interpretation will be provided.

