Comedienne Paula Poundstone Coming to UCSB Campbell Hall

Arts & Lectures Producers Circle members are invited to attend a post-performance reception with Poundstone hosted by Donna Christine and Michael McGuire. A&L patrons who are Non-Producers Circle members are invited to attend the reception for $75. For information and reservations, call A&L Development at 805.893.3465. Tickets to the event are $45 for the general public and $18 for UCSB students, who must show valid ID at ticket purchase and at the event. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

Books by Poundstone will be available for purchase at the event, and American Sign Language interpretation will be provided.

Famous for her razor-sharp wit and spontaneity, Poundstone wields improvisational chops so quick and unassuming that her rapid-fire comedy and hilarious observations about everyday life leave audience members at her live shows complaining that their cheeks hurt from laughter.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

