Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:42 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Comedienne Paula Poundstone Coming to UCSB Campbell Hall

By UCSB | October 13, 2008 | 9:10 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents cutting-edge comedienne, author and regular “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” panelist Paula Poundstone at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 in UCSB Campbell Hall.

Famous for her razor-sharp wit and spontaneity, Poundstone wields improvisational chops so quick and unassuming that her rapid-fire comedy and hilarious observations about everyday life leave audience members at her live shows complaining that their cheeks hurt from laughter.

One of America’s foremost standup comics, Poundstone continues to be a regular panelist on National Public Radio’s Peabody Award-winning weekly news quiz show “Wait, Wait …Don’t Tell Me!,” which she joined more than eight years ago. She has completed her fourth solo-standup comedy special titled “Look What The Cat Dragged In” for BRAVO and was recently named the national spokesperson for “Friends of Libraries U.S.A,” a citizens’ support group with more than 3,000 chapters across the country that helps raise money for local library summer reading programs and special events for children.

The paperback edition of Poundstone’s first book, There’s Nothing In This Book That I Meant To Say, was released in 2007. It took her eight years to write the book “because I was writing it in real time,” Poundstone jokes. Part memoir, part monologue, the book features biographies of legendary historical figures from Abraham Lincoln to Joan of Arc and Sitting Bull, among others, from which she can’t help digressing to tell her own.

Books by Poundstone will be available for purchase at the event, and American Sign Language interpretation will be provided.

Arts & Lectures Producers Circle members are invited to attend a post-performance reception with Poundstone hosted by Donna Christine and Michael McGuire. A&L patrons who are Non-Producers Circle members are invited to attend the reception for $75. For information and reservations, call A&L Development at 805.893.3465.

Tickets to the event are $45 for the general public and $18 for UCSB students, who must show valid ID at ticket purchase and at the event. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 