Comedienne Paula Poundstone Coming to UCSB Campbell Hall

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents cutting-edge comedienne, author and regular “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” panelist Paula Poundstone at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 in UCSB Campbell Hall.
Famous for her razor-sharp wit and spontaneity, Poundstone wields improvisational chops so quick and unassuming that her rapid-fire comedy and hilarious observations about everyday life leave audience members at her live shows complaining that their cheeks hurt from laughter.
The paperback edition of Poundstone’s first book, There’s Nothing In This Book That I Meant To Say, was released in 2007. It took her eight years to write the book “because I was writing it in real time,” Poundstone jokes. Part memoir, part monologue, the book features biographies of legendary historical figures from Abraham Lincoln to Joan of Arc and Sitting Bull, among others, from which she can’t help digressing to tell her own.
Books by Poundstone will be available for purchase at the event, and American Sign Language interpretation will be provided.
Arts & Lectures Producers Circle members are invited to attend a post-performance reception with Poundstone hosted by Donna Christine and Michael McGuire. A&L patrons who are Non-Producers Circle members are invited to attend the reception for $75. For information and reservations, call A&L Development at 805.893.3465.
Tickets to the event are $45 for the general public and $18 for UCSB students, who must show valid ID at ticket purchase and at the event. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.