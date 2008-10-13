Goleta Valley Chamber Endorses Gilman, Blois for City Council

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce has endorsed businessman Don Gilman and Councilwoman Jean Blois for the Goleta City Council.
Gilman was born and raised in Goleta and started his own business in the city. He attended Westmont College and UCSB and is a trained nuclear engineer and management consultant. Gilman is raising his own family in Goleta and is active in community groups, including the Girsh Park Foundation.
Blois’ dedication to Goleta has been evident throughout her more than 25-year tenure in public service. Blois has been a stabilizing voice of moderation on the Goleta Union School District Board, the Goleta Water District Board and on the Goleta City Council since the city’s incorporation.
“Jean’s extensive leadership in the community and Don’s financial acumen and sharp insight will help guide Goleta on the right path to a sustainable future for our community,” said Kristen Amyx, president and CEO of the chamber. “Both Jean and Don have pledged to fight for a fair renegotiation of the revenue-neutrality agreement with the county and to complete the council’s work to fix the General Plan — both critical priorities to enable Goleta to move forward toward a healthier and financially sound future.”
Kristen Amyx is president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.