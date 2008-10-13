Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:45 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

New Dating Reality Show Shot on Location in Santa Barbara County

'Momma's Boys,' already casting for a second season, will premiere later this month.

By Shannon Turner Brooks | October 13, 2008 | 7:33 p.m.

“Momma’s Boys,” a new reality show from NBC Television and Glassman Media (the producers of the hit series “Average Joe”) in association with Ryan Seacrest Productions, was filmed extensively in Santa Barbara County and will premiere on NBC at 9 p.m. Oct. 29. The new reality series is being tracked as a potential hit, with NBC already starting to cast for a second season.

The TV show throws a new twist on the reality dating genre: a group of young women looking for love move into a grand house with a group of eligible bachelors — and their controlling mothers. The contestants dated their way through the American Riviera, and area wineries, restaurants, beaches and attractions set the stage for the make-or-break interactions.

The Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission estimates that the production pumped well more than $1 million into the local economy during filming through expenditures on crew accommodations, local crew hires, location rentals, catering and restaurants and other production related needs. In addition to the short-term economic impact, “Momma’s Boys” has the potential to perform as well as Glassman Media’s last reality series, “Average Joe,” thereby exposing Santa Barbara County as a desirable tourism and travel destination to a national audience of more than 20 million viewers.

The film commission works closely with film, television, commercial and print catalog companies in order to attract and facilitate production locally. In 2007, film production companies spent more than $15 million locally and delivered substantial publicity for Santa Barbara County as a desirable destination for tourism.

The SBCVB&FC is a nonprofit organization jointly funded by the city of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County and a membership of 250-plus hospitality-related businesses. The collaborative organization’s mission is to market Santa Barbara County as a destination for tourism and film. The goals are designed to enhance the economies of the city and county through sustained growth in visitor spending, resulting in significant increases in the economic impact in areas of earnings, tax collections and jobs.

Shannon Turner Brooks is director of communications for the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 