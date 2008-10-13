New Dating Reality Show Shot on Location in Santa Barbara County

“Momma’s Boys,” a new reality show from NBC Television and Glassman Media (the producers of the hit series “Average Joe”) in association with Ryan Seacrest Productions, was filmed extensively in Santa Barbara County and will premiere on NBC at 9 p.m. Oct. 29. The new reality series is being tracked as a potential hit, with NBC already starting to cast for a second season.

The TV show throws a new twist on the reality dating genre: a group of young women looking for love move into a grand house with a group of eligible bachelors — and their controlling mothers. The contestants dated their way through the American Riviera, and area wineries, restaurants, beaches and attractions set the stage for the make-or-break interactions.

The Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission estimates that the production pumped well more than $1 million into the local economy during filming through expenditures on crew accommodations, local crew hires, location rentals, catering and restaurants and other production related needs. In addition to the short-term economic impact, “Momma’s Boys” has the potential to perform as well as Glassman Media’s last reality series, “Average Joe,” thereby exposing Santa Barbara County as a desirable tourism and travel destination to a national audience of more than 20 million viewers.

The film commission works closely with film, television, commercial and print catalog companies in order to attract and facilitate production locally. In 2007, film production companies spent more than $15 million locally and delivered substantial publicity for Santa Barbara County as a desirable destination for tourism.

The SBCVB&FC is a nonprofit organization jointly funded by the city of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County and a membership of 250-plus hospitality-related businesses. The collaborative organization’s mission is to market Santa Barbara County as a destination for tourism and film. The goals are designed to enhance the economies of the city and county through sustained growth in visitor spending, resulting in significant increases in the economic impact in areas of earnings, tax collections and jobs.

Shannon Turner Brooks is director of communications for the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.