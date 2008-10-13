Santa Barbara International Film Festival to Honor Penélope Cruz

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will honor actress Penélope Cruz with the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the 24th edition of the Fest, which runs Jan. 22-Feb. 1, 2009, SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling announced Monday.
“There are few actresses who can today be described as international movie goddesses,” Durling said, “and this year, with her exceptional work in “Elegy” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” Penélope Cruz has earned that description.”
Cruz will join an illustrious group of previous Outstanding Performance Award recipients, including Angelina Jolie (2008), Helen Mirren (2007), Heath Ledger (2006), Kate Winslet (2005) and Charlize Theron (2004).
The Outstanding Performer of the Year Tribute to Penélope Cruz will take place at the Arlington Theatre with a multimedia presentation produced by Paul Fagen of P. Fagen Productions.
Tickets for the event are available now, discounted 20 percent until Nov. 14, and can be purchased through www.sbfilmfestival.org or through the Lobero Box Office, 805.963.0761 and the Arlington Theater Box office, 805.963.4408.