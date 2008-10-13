Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:40 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara PEP Puttin’ on a Rockin’ Halloween Celebration

By Delia Cook | October 13, 2008 | 9:38 p.m.

Postpartum Education for Parents is planning a free Halloween community family event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Rancho La Patera and Stow House.

The new venue will feature music provided by Hot Lava, specializing in rock music for kids and previously voted one of Santa Barbara’s best rock bands. Costumes are encouraged. There will be a raffle, drinks and dessert will be available for sale and all proceeds benefit the nonprofit PEP organization. Attendees should plan to bring a blanket and picnic for the event.

The Rockin’ Halloween Celebration replaces the previous children’s parade. For more information, click here or call 805.564.3888. The free event is brought to the community by PEP, MYGYM, SBParent.com and Village Properties Realtors.

PEP was founded in 1977 and is a nonprofit corporation staffed entirely by trained volunteers whose services are open to any individual or family. PEP believes that there is no one right way to be a parent and provides numerous programs to support the Santa Barbara community including:

» Warmline, 805.564.3888. A free 24-hour phone service that provides confidential one-on-one support from trained parent volunteers to provide information and support for new parents.

» Baby basics class. A monthly, three-hour class designed for new and expecting parents.

» New-parent groups. Hosted free groups for new parents to share stories, learn about parenting and enjoy company that often leads to lifelong friendships.

» Postpartum distress support. Specialized support through the Warmline and new-parent groups to support mothers dealing with postpartum distress.

Click here to make a tax-deductible contribution.

Delia Cook is a Postpartum Education for Parents volunteer.

