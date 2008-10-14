Soccer: Westmont Men’s Battle with Sea Lions Ends in Tie

The match goes into overtime, but the score stays 1-1.
Westmont College‘s Anthony Niboli scored in the 25th minute and the Warrior defense made it stand up in the next 57 minutes, but Point Loma Nazarene’s Eric Leboffe scored in the 83rd minute to tie the game at one — a tie that would not be broken in seven more minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime in the Golden State Athletic Conference men’s soccer game.
Five minutes after the Sea Lions scored, Westmont’s Saul Moreno
received a red card and was removed from the game. With just less than a minute left in the first overtime period, Zach George
received the Warriors’ second red card. As a result, Westmont (4-5-1, 1-3-1 GSAC) was down two men in the final overtime period. Despite Point Loma’ 11-on-nine advantage, the Warriors were able to preserve the tie.
Point Loma (4-6-2, 0-3-1 GSAC) posted a shot advantage of 13-10 during the game, but the Warriors held a 5-4 edge on corner kicks. Westmont keeper Justin Etherton recorded four saves for Westmont, giving him 35 for the year.
Westmont will be back in action on Tuesday as the Warriors host No. 12 Fresno Pacific (7-1-1, 3-1-1 GSAC) at Russ Carr Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.
