Soccer: Westmont, Point Loma Play Scoreless Match

Despite 110 minutes of women’s soccer action, Westmont College (3-6-2, 2-2-1 GSAC) and No. 11 Point Loma Nazarene (8-2-2, 1-1-2 GSAC) were unable to determine a winner in Saturday’s game in San Diego. The Golden State Athletic Conference game ended in a 0-0 tie. Westmont sophomore goalkeeper Roxanne Love tallied seven saves in recording her first shutout of the year.

Point Loma fired off 12 shots, seven of which were on goal, while Westmont placed five of its eight shots on frame. The Sea Lions also held a slight 5-4 advantage on corner kicks.

Westmont, which is in sixth place in the GSAC standings with seven points, will host Fresno Pacific (7-2-2, 3-2 GSAC) on Wednesday at Russ Carr Field in a 3 p.m. game.

Fresno Pacific, which has nine points in the GSAC standings, is in a three-way tie for second place with No. 7 California Baptist and The Master’s. No. 3 Azusa Pacific (9-1, 4-0 GSAC) sits atop the conference with 12 points. Fifth place belongs to No. 18 Concordia, which has accumulated 8 points.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.