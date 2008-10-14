Tennis: Dos Pueblos JV Girls on Their Toes in Win Over San Marcos

The players show heart in playing their way to victory.

After the close match to San Marcos last time we played with the 9-9 (81-81) two tie-breakers and then we lost by two, the Dos Pueblos’ junior varsity girls’ tennis team was ecstatic with its victory Monday.

The final score was 3-5.

It was like watching a different set of girls play. I told them before the match that “every game counts (remember the last match),” and I also made it clear that I better see every single one of them on their toes.

It worked. They all had great footwork, and they were all fired up. It was great to watch.

Singles

No. 1, Shelbi Nigh (2-0)

No. 2 Christina Daniel (1-1)

No. 3 Chloe Warriner (2-0)

Doubles

No. 1 Rashi Singh/Megha Manjunath (3-0)

No. 2 Lilli Kim Preston (2-0)

No. 3 Rachel Amspoker/Gabi McDaniel (2-0)

Amber Rexford (0-1)

Nicole Craviotto (0-1)

Hannah Park (0-1)

Hanna Schmitz/Emma Rennick (0-1)

Heather Bailey is Dos Pueblos High’s junior varsity girls’ tennis coach.