Two Teams Complete Commute Challenge in Tie for First Place

Teams PayJunction and the Renewable Riders AKA “Super Squirrels” both earned 302 points, tying for first place in Traffic Solutions’ Commute Challenge.

Nearly every team member logged a trip everyday during the two-month competition. Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal joined Traffic Solutions in rewarding each winning team member with $100 for exceptional performance.

Click here to view the top 101 teams and their prizes.

Commute Challenge participants made a tremendous impact on the community in just two months:

» 568 metric tons of CO2 eliminated.

» 43,241 drive-alone car trips eliminated.

» 65,411 gallons of gas saved.

» 1,373,634 miles reduced.

» 11,032 trips eliminated along the Highway 101 Milpas to Hotsprings construction zone.

Has the Commute Challenge changed your life? Do you consider yourself to be a recent convert to alternative transportation and have a great story to tell? Traffic Solutions is looking for individuals who would be interested in participating in TV, radio and newspaper interviews, as well as provide video testimonials.