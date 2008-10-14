Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:36 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Volleyball: Westmont Gets a Split on the Road

The Warriors finish the first round of conference play.

By Ron Smith | October 14, 2008 | 12:01 a.m.

Westmont College volleyball recorded a 3-1 win over San Diego Christian on Friday night and then fell to No. 16 Point Loma Nazarene by the same score on Saturday.

The Warriors (9-12, 3-7 GSAC) now have completed the first round of Golden State Athletic Conference play and will launch into the second round with a home game against No. 4 Biola (18-2, 8-2 GSAC) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the newly renovated Murchison Gymnasium.

In Friday’s game at San Diego Christian (3-18, 0-10 GSAC), freshman middle blocker Sami Miller connected for 17 kills and a .419 attack percentage to lead the Warriors’ offense. Junior right side hitter Stephanie Dunn added ten more kills while posting a .692 attack percentage. Freshman setter Kailee Blair notched 41 assists for Westmont.

Westmont got off to a slow start, falling behind 6-2 and eventually dropping the first set by a score of 25-22. But the Warriors rallied and won the next three sets in convincing fashion (25-16, 25-18, 25-15).

In Saturday’s contest at Point Loma (13-5, 5-5 GSAC), Miller and junior Beth Widicus each tallied 12 kills for the Warriors with Dunn posting ten more. But as a team, the Warriors struggled offensively, posting a lowly .091 attack percentage.

Freshman defensive specialist Stacey Braceros recorded 24 digs and 17 service receptions, while senior Stephanie Strasner contributed 16 digs and 21 service receptions. Also contributing to Westmont’s defense was senior Laura Trudelle who returned this weekend to the Warrior lineup after missing four weeks because of an injury.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

