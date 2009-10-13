Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:46 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Alpha Resource Center Hands Out ‘Imagine a World’ Awards

The Marjorie Luke Theatre is the first recipient; three others will be awarded Saturday

By Marisa Bourke | October 13, 2009 | 6:19 p.m.

The Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara recognized the Marjorie Luke Theatre with its first Imagine a World Award on Saturday for its contribution in creating a respectful and inclusive environment for people with developmental disabilities.

The Alpha Resource Center will give Imagine a World Awards to Girsh Park and two other local businesses at 10 a.m. Saturday at the opening ceremony of the California Lemon Festival.

The Marjorie Luke Theatre, with the support of the Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund, made dreams come true four years ago when Alpha’s performing-arts troupe moved its annual musical theater production from Alpha’s campus to the Marjorie Luke.

Alpha participants had always wanted to experience the excitement of a big stage with lights, a curtain and a large audience. As Paul Eriksen, a premier actor and comedian in Alpha’s troupe, said to Rod Lathim of the Marjorie Luke: “Thanks for the electrifying experience of being on your stage. Without you, we’d still be performing on that rinky dink stage at Alpha!”

Kim Olson, executive director of Alpha, said: “We recognize how far we’ve come and are grateful for businesses and individuals that make an inclusive environment possible. Ultimately, we hope that someday the label of developmental disability will have no greater influence on the relationship among people than identifying someone having blue eyes or curly hair. It is in the spirit of this vision that Alpha has launched the Imagine a World Award.”

Brynn Crowe, co-chair of the board of directors of the Marjorie Luke, and Lathim, board member and well-known advocate for people with special needs, were present to accept the inaugural award.

“When we envisioned the Marjorie Luke Theatre, we imagined a community theater, one where families in our community would gather,” Lathim said. “We look forward all year to having you folks here. You are family. You are the people. Welcome home!”

— Marisa Bourke is the outreach coordinator for Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 