Concert at Sunken Garden to Honor Local Veterans

A free concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Courthouse Sunken Garden to honor all Santa Barbara veterans — from all wars, who died or survived.

Participants include the sheriff’s Fife and Drum Corps, the 60-piece Westmont Orchestra, the combined choirs from San Marcos High School and the State Street Band under the direction of Bob Cibull.

Also participating will be various members of the military, such as the Color Guard, several retired generals and colonels, and public officials.

Come out to honor the veterans. It’s time to tell them how much we value their sacrifices.

— Marilyn Gilbert is the concert organizer.