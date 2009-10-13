Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Groundbreaking Planned for Santa Maria Levee Project

The $40 million project is expected to generate more than 800 jobs and pump more than $120 million into the economy

By William Boyer | October 13, 2009 | 6:59 p.m.

Federal, state and local officials are expected to join in a special groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday to highlight the beginning of the $40 million Santa Maria River Levee Improvement Project, the single-largest project funded to date in Santa Barbara County under the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

“ARRA Funding — Local Jobs for Levee Strength” is the theme for the event. The public is invited. The event will be held adjacent to the levee, off the Broadway Street exit from northbound Highway 101 near Santa Maria. Signs will direct attendees.

Fifth District Supervisor Joseph Centeno and 4th District Supervisor Joni Gray plan to attend, along with Rep. Lois Capps, members of the Santa Maria City Council, representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, community members and other officials.

“This project not only will create local jobs, but it is vital to help ensure the safety of thousands of our county residents, buildings, roads, key infrastructure, ranches and farms,” Centeno said. “We want to thank Congresswoman Capps, the Army Corps of Engineers and the city for working with our county Public Works Department to make this much-needed project a reality.”

County officials tracking the effects of ARRA funding estimate the $40 million improvement project will generate more than 800 jobs and pump more than $120 million into the economy. Of that amount, about 450 jobs will be created or sustained locally, along with a $65 million boost to the local economy.

The Santa Maria River Levee Improvement Project will strengthen about seven miles of the levee from about Blosser Street to the Bradley Canyon Levee east of the city’s (Santa Maria) landfill. The project primarily uses soil cement for most of the work and could take up to 400 days to complete. Some initial site work is expected to begin later this month.

The levee was completed by the corps in 1963, and ownership and maintenance responsibility was given to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District. The levee is constructed of sand and a rock protective layer. The new work will augment that rock with about 8 feet of soil cement. Soil cement is a form of reinforced earth, and has a texture like sandstone.

The Army Corps of Engineers is the lead federal agency overseeing the project.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 