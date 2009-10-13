Insurance Professionals to Donate $1,500 to City Fire Department

The Insurance Professionals of Santa Barbara will present the Santa Barbara City Fire Department with a $1,500 donation to benefit the department’s Child Safety Seat Program.

The fire department conducts about 100 child safety-seat installations throughout the year. There are 10 staff members in the department who have completed the 40-hour training requirements and are certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to conduct inspections and installations.

The donation will be presented to the fire department at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bay Café, 131 Anacapa St. In addition to the donation presentation, Fire Inspector Alan Reitz from the department’s Prevention Bureau will give a presentation on fire prevention in homes and businesses, disaster preparedness, and defensible space in wildland urban interface.

To schedule an appointments for a child safety-seat installation, call the fire department business office at 805.965.5254.

— Rich Griguoli represents the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.