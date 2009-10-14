Letter to the Editor: National Feral Cat Day a Catalyst for Change

The ninth annual National Feral Cat Day is Friday. On this day, Catalyst for Cats Inc. of Santa Barbara County asks you to give thought to misery and death for all of the unwanted cats — and other pets — in our area.

Founded in 1990, Catalyst for Cats uses the nonlethal trap-neuter-return to reduce the feral cat population. Cats already living outdoors are humanely trapped, then evaluated, vaccinated, sterilized and ear-tipped for identification by veterinarians.

Kittens and tame cats are adopted into good homes. Healthy adult cats too wild to be adopted are returned to their familiar habitats under the lifelong care of dedicated volunteers. Ultimately, cats lives are spared, communities benefit from the resulting natural relationship with the animals and tax dollars are saved.

TNR has prevented the birth of millions of feral kittens, and has extended and improved the lives of countless cats who otherwise would produce more cats and live difficult lives, struggling to survive.

For more information on improving the lives of stray and feral cats in Santa Barbara County while humanely reducing their numbers, call Catalysts for Cats at 805.685.1563.

Randi Fairbrother, president/founder

Catalyst for Cats